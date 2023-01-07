McBroom & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McBroom & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 2.1% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $8.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.00. 11,256,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,030,083. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.29 and a 200-day moving average of $158.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.24.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

