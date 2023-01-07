McBroom & Associates LLC Sells 5,436 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

McBroom & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 4.1% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $180,650,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $100,880,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,888,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,403. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

