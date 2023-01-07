McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $269.47 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.95 and a 200-day moving average of $259.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

