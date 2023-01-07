Mdex Price Tops $0.0709 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Mdex has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $66.62 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 939,935,158 tokens. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

