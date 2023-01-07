Mdex Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $66.61 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00431399 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.00 or 0.01718414 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.98 or 0.30470553 BTC.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 939,926,245 tokens. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

