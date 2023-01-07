MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,058 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 46,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $30.53 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

