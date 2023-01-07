Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 611.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.6 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.93.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

