Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $302,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of McKesson by 25.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 739,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,394,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 17.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 679,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,641,000 after purchasing an additional 101,701 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.70.

McKesson Trading Up 3.2 %

McKesson stock opened at $386.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $237.61 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

