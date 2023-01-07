Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGZ opened at $107.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.93. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $116.56.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

