Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $234,000 in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 1.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 4.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Otter Tail by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otter Tail

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $60.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.31. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $383.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.30 million. Research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading

