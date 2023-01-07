Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 983 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

