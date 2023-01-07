MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 271,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,851,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $651,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 141.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,939,000 after purchasing an additional 65,766 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 20.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 198,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.0 %

MELI traded up $17.38 on Friday, hitting $873.47. 342,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,924. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $901.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $862.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.