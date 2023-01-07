Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.63.
MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems
In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.67, a PEG ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $72.28.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
