MetaMUI One Day Volume Tops $117,579.95 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $65.26 million and approximately $117,579.95 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

