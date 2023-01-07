Metawar Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Metawar has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Metawar token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Metawar has a total market cap of $180.02 million and approximately $2.16 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metawar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00431282 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.56 or 0.01662769 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,158.31 or 0.30462293 BTC.

About Metawar

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00085712 USD and is down -11.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metawar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metawar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.