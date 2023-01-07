MetisDAO (METIS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.18 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $18.57 or 0.00109513 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $81.78 million and $2.18 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040598 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018720 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00234417 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.81475899 USD and is up 5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,365,611.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

