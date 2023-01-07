MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in MetLife by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,000,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.18.

Insider Activity at MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.