MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
MFM stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.95.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
