MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

MFM stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

