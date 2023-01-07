Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys Shares of 9,931 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,931 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $530,445.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

