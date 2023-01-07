Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

