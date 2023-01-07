Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

DTE Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $119.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.