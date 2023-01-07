Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $1.86 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU opened at $31.37 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3911 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.55%.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

