Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after buying an additional 449,065 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,720,000 after buying an additional 692,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,269,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,904,000 after buying an additional 141,929 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,699,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,693 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

