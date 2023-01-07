MinePlex Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, MinePlex has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $36.77 million and approximately $246,545.73 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 70.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00431785 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.07 or 0.01766953 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 312,791,823 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

