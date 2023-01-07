Mizuho Trims SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Target Price to $38.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLG. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.29.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.42.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SL Green Realty by 455.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,944 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,953,000 after purchasing an additional 731,500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after buying an additional 674,516 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $19,681,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

