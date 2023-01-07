MKS Instruments, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MKS Instruments in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $8.82 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $9.19 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 8.8 %

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised MKS Instruments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $97.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.14. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $181.03.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,254,000 after acquiring an additional 547,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $784,275,000 after acquiring an additional 168,727 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

