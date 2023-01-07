Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $790,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 5,750.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in National Grid by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,041,000 after purchasing an additional 75,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in National Grid by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 920,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 2.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,885,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.76) to GBX 1,150 ($13.86) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,120.00.

National Grid Trading Up 3.9 %

National Grid Increases Dividend

NYSE NGG opened at $63.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $80.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $2.0929 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

National Grid Profile

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.