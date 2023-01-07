Morgan Stanley Cuts Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Price Target to $2.00

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Loyalty Ventures alerts:

Loyalty Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of LYLT stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. Loyalty Ventures has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures ( NASDAQ:LYLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Loyalty Ventures had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. The business had revenue of $162.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Loyalty Ventures will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Loyalty Ventures by 1,576.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.