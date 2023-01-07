Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.64.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.34. The stock has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $108,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 311,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,256,000 after buying an additional 739,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.