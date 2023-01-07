Morgan Stanley Raises Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $35.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.70.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -165.22%.

In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,453 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

