MovieBloc 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $748,636.33 (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $36.06 million and $748,636.33 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars.

