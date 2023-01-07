MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $376,245.56

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 31.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $376,245.56 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.0081286 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40,525.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

