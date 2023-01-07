MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.73

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.73 and traded as high as $15.95. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 99,210 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MV Oil Trust Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $170.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in MV Oil Trust by 61.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in MV Oil Trust by 207.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in MV Oil Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in MV Oil Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 78,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in MV Oil Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

