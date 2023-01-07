Nano Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $94.22 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00004175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,936.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00448951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $154.37 or 0.00911441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00118728 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.71 or 0.00600536 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00255440 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.