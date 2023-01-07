Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 38.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $4,018.02 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00110100 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00201100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00060644 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040153 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,232,977 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.