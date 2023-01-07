Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 831,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 286,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,149,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average of $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $161.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.