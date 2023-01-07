Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 1,116 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 66.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ABB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 146.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 62.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in ABB in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ABB opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $38.64.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

