Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 32,245 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,245 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €3.20 ($3.40) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

