Naviter Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,133,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,181,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.70.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $149.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $217.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

