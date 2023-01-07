Naviter Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

monday.com Stock Performance

monday.com Company Profile

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $100.50 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $255.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.12.

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.