Naviter Wealth LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. UBS Group began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

CubeSmart Trading Up 1.1 %

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

NYSE CUBE opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 171.93%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

