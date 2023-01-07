Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 1,657 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $46.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

