Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 8,479 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

