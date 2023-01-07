Needham & Company LLC Raises ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $12.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACM Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

ACMR opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.70.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.24. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $297,806.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 890,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

