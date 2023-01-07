Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Shares Down 3.6%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 79,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 124,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Nitori Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.78.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. retails furniture and interior products in Japan. The company engages in the leasing of real estate; advertising; logistics; other services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

