Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Increased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,212,000 after purchasing an additional 470,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $255.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.30 and a 200-day moving average of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $298.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

