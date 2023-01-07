Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Raymond James

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $534.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $350,486.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,994 shares in the company, valued at $306,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,701,826.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

