Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $97.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.54.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $94.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average is $92.33.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,883,000 after purchasing an additional 248,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Northern Trust by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust



Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

