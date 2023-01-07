Northland Capmk Weighs in on Sono-Tek Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sono-Tek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of SOTK opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.12 million, a PE ratio of 71.39 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sono-Tek by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sono-Tek by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $26,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sono-Tek news, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $26,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $82,846.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,740 shares of company stock valued at $132,903. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

