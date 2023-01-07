Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Shares Up 5.8%

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.75. 1,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Northway Financial Stock Up 5.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

About Northway Financial

(Get Rating)

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.